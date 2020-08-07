Lukashenko Says Kiev Warned Minsk of Militant Group Entering Belarus From South

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Kiev had warned Minsk of a militant group finding way into Belarus via the latter's southern border, but he does not believe that these people are still in the country.

"Ukrainians, Ukrainian intelligence, warned us that another group of militants found way into Belarus via our southern border. ... We are searching for them now across Belarus. However, I do not believe that much that 30 persons crossed the border, we would have found them, if they did no go to Russia or return to Ukraine," Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon.