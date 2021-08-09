UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Lithuania, Poland Put Protasevich On Hit List

Lithuania and Poland ordered the killing of Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel (labeled as extremist in Belarus), while Belarus was forced to protect him, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

"Listen, today I'm not happy that he ended up in Belarus. It would be easier for me to have him in Poland or Lithuania. As they put him on the hit list ... And now I have to protect him, since God forbid the same thing that happened to Shishov [Belarusian political activist who was recently found hanged in Kiev] happens to Protasevich ... We will have nothing to say. A crime on the Belarusian territory ... He is here and I have responsibility for him," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.

On May 23, a Ryanair plane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat that turned out to have been fake. Two passengers aboard the aircraft, Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, who is suspected of publishing the private data of Belarusian security services officers, were detained during the stopover at the airport. Protasevich is charged with several articles, including one on organizing mass riots, and he faces up to 15 years in prison.

In June, both Protasevich, who applied for a pretrial agreement on cooperation with the investigation and gave consistent confession, and Russian national Sapega were moved from custody to house arrest.

