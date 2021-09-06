UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says May Raise Oil-Related Issues During Meeting With Putin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he may discuss oil-related issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the upcoming meeting in Moscow this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he may discuss oil-related issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the upcoming meeting in Moscow this week.

Lukashenko held a meeting with Belorusneft Director General Aleksandr Lyakhov on Monday, according to the state-run Belta news agency.

"It is necessary to work hard every year.

And not only abroad. Although, of course, working in Russia is very positive. From repairing wells, you [Belarusneft] went into oil production. Tell us how things are going there. This is very important for me before meeting with the president of Russia. Perhaps you will have some suggestions that will be interesting for Russia and Belarus. We will discuss them with him," Lukashenko said during the meeting, as quoted by Belta.

