Lukashenko Says Meeting With Putin To Take Place Shorty After February 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting shortly after February 20, and refuted rumors he would seek a new loan at the talks

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting shortly after February 20, and refuted rumors he would seek a new loan at the talks.

"Indeed, I have reached an agreement with Putin already a long time ago that we will meet shortly after February 20 to discuss some aspects of our cooperation," Lukashenko said at a meeting with the state secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Grigory Rapota, as quoted by state-run news agency Belta.

The Belarusian leader refuted claims that Minsk would ask Moscow to provide a $3 billion loan.

"As it always happens, some people take up the agenda and [start saying]: 'Lukashenko will come there to ask for $3 billion.' No, I am not going there in order to ask for anything," Lukashenko stressed.

