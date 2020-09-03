UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Merkel's Statement On Navalny's Poisoning Fake

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:41 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's statement about the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was fake

"I have to tell you that yesterday or the day before yesterday before Merkel made a statement, [where] she said they wanted to silence Navalny, we intercepted a conversation ...

As far as we understand, it's Warsaw talking with Berlin � two persons on the line. Our radar intelligence intercepted it," Lukashenko told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Lukashenko said he would give Russia the transcript of this "interesting conversation, which clearly says it is fake."

"There was no poisoning of Navalny. The specialists prepared facts and maybe statements that Merkel made for her. They did it to 'make sure that Putin would not interfere in Belarusian affairs,"" Lukashenko said.

