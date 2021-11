Lukashenko Says Migrants Not Transported to Belarus by Flag Carrier Belavia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that the country's flag carrier, Belavia, had not flown migrants to Belarus.

"Not a single Belavia plane has brought migrants here, they fly on their planes, they fly on Boeings," Lukashenko told Russian magazine Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense).