UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Minsk Conducted Special Operation In Ukraine To Free Belarusian Citizens

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 07, 2022 | 05:07 PM

Lukashenko Says Minsk Conducted Special Operation in Ukraine to Free Belarusian Citizens

Minsk carried out a special operation in Ukraine to free its citizens, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Minsk carried out a special operation in Ukraine to free its citizens, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"It reached the point where these villains started detaining our people there, primarily the drivers who were there at that time.

They detained 1,500 of our wagons, seized our cars, and up to 100 of our residents, who were driving those trucks. I warned the Ukrainians that we would have to conduct an operation to free these people. We carried out such a special operation and liberated all our people," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk All

Recent Stories

1st KPT Female Tennis League concludes

1st KPT Female Tennis League concludes

4 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police chalks out patrolling plan for 21st ..

Sukkur Police chalks out patrolling plan for 21st Ramzan

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for timely completion of uplift proje ..

Commissioner for timely completion of uplift projects

4 minutes ago
 PML-N candidate declared victorious in recounting ..

PML-N candidate declared victorious in recounting of Tehsil Lora LB election

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine's New Draft Treaty Deviates From Proposals ..

Ukraine's New Draft Treaty Deviates From Proposals Presented in Istanbul - Lavro ..

8 minutes ago
 Less impact of prevailing heatwave on Shisper Glac ..

Less impact of prevailing heatwave on Shisper Glacier: GBDMA

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.