Lukashenko Says Minsk Conducted Special Operation in Ukraine to Free Belarusian Citizens

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Minsk carried out a special operation in Ukraine to free its citizens, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"It reached the point where these villains started detaining our people there, primarily the drivers who were there at that time.

They detained 1,500 of our wagons, seized our cars, and up to 100 of our residents, who were driving those trucks. I warned the Ukrainians that we would have to conduct an operation to free these people. We carried out such a special operation and liberated all our people," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.