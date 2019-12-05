UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Minsk Does Not Intend To Become Part Of Another Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 03:04 PM

Lukashenko Says Minsk Does Not Intend to Become Part of Another Country

Belarus has never intended to become part of another state, even "brotherly" Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Belarus has never intended to become part of another state, even "brotherly" Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"[Belarus] does not intend and has never had the intention of becoming part of another country," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state Belta news agency.

Additionally, Lukashenko said that the two sides were not discussing political matters as part of their ongoing integration program and were not planning on creating a unified parliament.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Belarus

Recent Stories

Preparations in full swing as Dubai gets ready to ..

14 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 AG Resumes Gas Pipeline Laying - Hea ..

4 minutes ago

Accredited Ruptly Producer Detained, Questioned by ..

2 minutes ago

U.S. oil imports, exports down last week

2 minutes ago

Moody's changes outlook to stable on five Pakistan ..

7 minutes ago

At least 58 migrants drown as boat capsizes off Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.