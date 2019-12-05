Lukashenko Says Minsk Does Not Intend to Become Part of Another Country

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Belarus has never intended to become part of another state, even "brotherly" Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"[Belarus] does not intend and has never had the intention of becoming part of another country," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state Belta news agency.

Additionally, Lukashenko said that the two sides were not discussing political matters as part of their ongoing integration program and were not planning on creating a unified parliament.