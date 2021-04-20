UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Minsk Does Not Want Bad Relations With Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Lukashenko Says Minsk Does Not Want Bad Relations With Kiev

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Minsk does not want bad relations with Kiev and will not directly confront Ukraine but will react if the neighboring country crosses "red lines.

"We will not directly confront Ukraine on some issues and behave indecently. Well, somewhere we will have to react, if there's nowhere to go, if we cross these forbidden, forbidden red lines. But we don't want a bad relationship," Lukashenko said during a meeting with Ukrainian lawmaker Yevgeniy Shevchenko, as quoted by the state Belta broadcaster.

