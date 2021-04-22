UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Minsk, Moscow Agreed On 26-27 Integration Roadmaps, 2-3 Remaining

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:22 PM

Lukashenko Says Minsk, Moscow Agreed on 26-27 Integration Roadmaps, 2-3 Remaining

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Moscow and Minsk had agreed on 26-27 roadmaps for integration within the Union State, and have yet to agree on another two-three serious programs, which include taxation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Moscow and Minsk had agreed on 26-27 roadmaps for integration within the Union State, and have yet to agree on another two-three serious programs, which include taxation.

"We are moving seriously according to the Union State programs. Remember, very serious programs started with roadmaps. Probably, we have already agreed on 26 or 27 programs at the government level. Not much remains two or three very serious programs of an economic nature, including taxation," Lukashenko said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

