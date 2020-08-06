Lukashenko Says Minsk, Moscow, Kiev Should Make Decision on Detained Russians Together

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Minsk, Moscow and Kiev should decide together what to do with the over 30 Russians recently detained in Belarus for allegedly planning to destabilize the situation there ahead of the election, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday, adding that if no agreement is reached, Minsk will make a decision on its own.

At a meeting on election security, Lukashenko pointed to� the need for the three countries' general prosecutors to hold talks on the matter.

"Hold a trilateral meeting. Act as you think you should. Make a decision on these guys taking into consideration our laws and international regulations. Everything will be done in accordance with the decision you coordinate," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

"If they [Russian and Ukrainian prosecutors] do not come, we will solve the problem on our own, without them," Lukashenko added.

Commenting on concerns related to the situation, the Belarusian leader promised to deal with the detainees "humanely."

The president also warned against politicizing the situation.

"We do not need any political or economical shows ... And one should not threat us with consequences, as we know everything about the consequences. There is no need to threaten us with the Americans of NATO. These were not the Americans or NATO who sent the 33 people here, after all," Lukashenko warned.