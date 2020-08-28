UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Minsk To Consider Rerouting Belarusian Trade From Lithuanian Ports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:16 PM

Lukashenko Says Minsk to Consider Rerouting Belarusian Trade From Lithuanian Ports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he asked the government to consider redirecting all trade flows away from Lithuanian ports, following the EU discussion of sanctions against Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he asked the government to consider redirecting all trade flows away from Lithuanian ports, following the EU discussion of sanctions against Belarus.

"We will show them what sanctions really are. I asked the government to file a proposal on rerouting all trade flows from Lithuanian ports to others. We will see how they will live with that. Lithuanian budget is made up of our trade traffic by 30 percent," Lukashenko said as quoted by Belta news agency.

Related Topics

Budget Traffic Belarus All From Government

Recent Stories

Armed Forces active in rescuing flood affectees in ..

4 minutes ago

 

12 minutes ago

Chinese investors Met with PM to Expressed their C ..

14 minutes ago

Turkish firm to roll out electric excavator in 202 ..

2 minutes ago

Government urges UK to get back to work as job los ..

3 minutes ago

Distt officers directed to ensure supply of 20 kg ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.