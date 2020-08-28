Lukashenko Says Minsk to Consider Rerouting Belarusian Trade From Lithuanian Ports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he asked the government to consider redirecting all trade flows away from Lithuanian ports, following the EU discussion of sanctions against Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he asked the government to consider redirecting all trade flows away from Lithuanian ports, following the EU discussion of sanctions against Belarus.

"We will show them what sanctions really are. I asked the government to file a proposal on rerouting all trade flows from Lithuanian ports to others. We will see how they will live with that. Lithuanian budget is made up of our trade traffic by 30 percent," Lukashenko said as quoted by Belta news agency.