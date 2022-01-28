Lukashenko Says Minsk to Engage in Military Conflict in Event of Aggression Against Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minsk will participate in a military conflict in the event of aggression against Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday

"As for when there will be a war and Belarus engaging in it, (Minsk will join it) if our ally, Russia, is attacked directly and such aggression is launched against the territory of Russia.

The foundation for this is our union agreement," Lukashenko told lawmakers.

He also noted that Russian troops may enter the territory of Belarus in the event of aggression against Minsk, saying that there would be "hundreds of thousands of Russian troops here."