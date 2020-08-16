Lukashenko Says NATO Troops Building Up Presence Near Belarus Borders

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that NATO troops were building up presence near Belarus western borders.

"Look around - tanks and warplanes are just 15 minutes away from our borders ready to take off ... NATO troops stand near our borders. They build up military presence near our western borders," Lukashenko said at a pro-government meeting in Minsk.