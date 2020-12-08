UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Needs To Go To Court To Protest IOC's Personal Sanctions

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday Minsk had to go to court to protest the sanctions of the International Olympic Committee, which temporarily banned Lukashenko from participating in any events held under the IOC auspices

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday Minsk had to go to court to protest the sanctions of the International Olympic Committee, which temporarily banned Lukashenko from participating in any events held under the IOC auspices.

Lukashenko is serving as the head of the country's national Olympic committee. In addition to persona sanctions against him, the IOC will no longer allocate any funds to the national body, but will send the money directly to athletes now, the head of the committee, Thomas Bach said.

"We have to go to court. Let Bach and his allies say, what my fault is, is it that I'm defending my country," Lukashenko said, s quoted by Belta news agency.

