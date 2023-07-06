Lukashenko Says Negotiations on Ukraine Settlement May Begin in Fall

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the situation in Ukraine should change by the fall and negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict could begin.

"The situation should change by the fall, and we will probably start talking at the negotiating table. Maybe not in September, maybe a little later.

I don't want to give away any information, but the Europeans are already talking about it. France, Germany," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Belta state news agency.

The president added that the Europeans had lost the most from the conflict and that only one country had benefited from it.

Last week, Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich said that Belarus had never asked to be a mediator in the conflict, but was ready to play a role in facilitating the resolution of the Ukraine crisis if necessary.