Lukashenko Says Never Promised Putin To Conduct Constitutional Reform In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:34 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he had not promised his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a constitutional reform in the republic, this topic was touched upon in the negotiations only "in general terms."

"Recently, when the constitutional reform started, the commission is working, everyone started writing there: Lukashenka promised Putin a constitutional reform. I have never promised anything to anyone except you, my own people. What does Russia have to do with the constitutional reform in Belarus? This topic has never been touched upon, except in general terms," Lukashenko said, as quoted by state-run agency Belta.

The Belarusian leader also specified that Putin was simply interested in his plans and thoughts on this matter.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that the draft of the new constitution of Belarus would be submitted to a referendum at the beginning of 2022, and the draft of the basic law would be prepared by the end of 2021. On March 16, he signed a decree on the creation of a constitutional commission, which will be engaged in the preparation of amendments, it includes 36 people. The commission must submit its proposals to the head of state by August 1.

More Stories From World

