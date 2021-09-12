UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says New Challenges Exist West Of Belarus

Sun 12th September 2021

OBUZ-LESNOVSKY TRAINING GROUND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) LESNOVSKY TRAINING GROUND, Belarus, September 12 (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Sunday that there were new risks and challenges west of the Union State of Belarus and Russia as well as security concerns on the border of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries.

"We can see new risks and challenges west of the Union State and flareups on the borders of the CSTO member states," Lukashenko said after observing Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2021 drills.

Apart from Russia and Belarus, CSTO countries include Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, an Tajikistan.

More Stories From World

