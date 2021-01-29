UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says New Social Network Regulations To Be Introduced To Protect State - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 04:24 PM

Lukashenko Says New Social Network Regulations to Be Introduced to Protect State - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Friday that additional measures related to social networks and messengers would be introduced in the coming months to protect the interests of the state and the people, state-run news agency Belta reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Friday that additional measures related to social networks and messengers would be introduced in the coming months to protect the interests of the state and the people, state-run news agency Belta reported.

According to Belta, Lukashenko told Belarusian students that social networks could contribute to a "planet-scale revolution" and global censorship was therefore unavoidable.

"You see that similar events, which are supervised through social networks, enfold in all the countries today. In our case, everything was operated from the territory of Poland and Lithuania. So, we are indeed on the verge of making these decisions," Lukashenko said.

Related Topics

Poland Lithuania All From

Recent Stories

Agri dept approves seeds of 47 new varieties

19 seconds ago

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan asks pro ..

21 seconds ago

Pentagon to Offer COVID-19 Shots to Guantanamo Pri ..

23 seconds ago

Nauman Ali becomes first left-arm spinner to take ..

21 minutes ago

Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center in Karabakh to S ..

21 minutes ago

Cavusoglu Says Good News From Abducted Turkish Sai ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.