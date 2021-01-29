Lukashenko Says New Social Network Regulations to Be Introduced to Protect State - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Friday that additional measures related to social networks and messengers would be introduced in the coming months to protect the interests of the state and the people, state-run news agency Belta reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Friday that additional measures related to social networks and messengers would be introduced in the coming months to protect the interests of the state and the people, state-run news agency Belta reported.

According to Belta, Lukashenko told Belarusian students that social networks could contribute to a "planet-scale revolution" and global censorship was therefore unavoidable.

"You see that similar events, which are supervised through social networks, enfold in all the countries today. In our case, everything was operated from the territory of Poland and Lithuania. So, we are indeed on the verge of making these decisions," Lukashenko said.