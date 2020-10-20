UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says No Decisions On Belarus Constitution Can Be Made Without People's Consent

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:32 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko promised on Tuesday that no important decisions, including on amendments to the national constitution and potential NATO membership, would be made without consent of the people

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko promised on Tuesday that no important decisions, including on amendments to the national constitution and potential NATO membership, would be made without consent of the people.

"As long as I am president, the Belarusian people will make decisions. Only the people will make decisions, not solely the president, the head of the administration ... top officials and lawmakers. They will come to the people and tell them: Here are 10, 20, 30 issues to focus on. And everything will be in accordance with decisions of the people," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

The Belarusian government will not "create a new constitution by deceptive means," the president assured.

"This will never happen. It is only up to the people to decide. [We are going through] such a tough period. If the people want something else, something different from the path we used to follow, well, they can try," Lukashenko added.

"If the people decide tomorrow they should join NATO, like protesters say, they will go to NATO. If the people decide to cut the country into pieces and give it all away, then the country will be cut. If the people decide that we will live in a peaceful, calm, quiet and civilized country, then we will live in a country like this," the Belarusian leader went on to say.

