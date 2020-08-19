UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says No Foreign Soldiers Present In Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Lukashenko Says No Foreign Soldiers Present in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian Pesident Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday there was not a single foreign soldier in the country.

"As for foreign troops, there is not a single person from another country in Belarus," the president said.

"Fake news is another problem. Blatant lies on the internet ” foreign troops in Belarus, equipment from Russia. You must have seen them, these fakes are being promoted," Lukashenko said.

According to the president, the armored vehicles that were reported to be Russian were in fact in Belarusian.

More Stories From World

