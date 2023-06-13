UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says No Need Now To Deploy Strategic Nuclear Weapons In Belarus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) There is no need in deploying strategic nuclear in Belarus at this stage, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"First, I asked (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. Then I strongly demanded in a friendly way to give me back this weapon (tactical, not strategic) for now. It is enough for me," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency.

Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Belarus Weapon

