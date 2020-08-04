UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:59 PM

Lukashenko Says No One Seeks Stealing Any Votes in Belarusian Presidential Election

No one has any intention to steal votes in the upcoming Belarusian presidential election, scheduled for Sunday, President Alexander Lukashenko assured

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) No one has any intention to steal votes in the upcoming Belarusian presidential election, scheduled for Sunday, President Alexander Lukashenko assured.

"No one plans stealing any votes, despite the multiple claims about censorship.

We have ourselves created a country where the voices of the young people are heard better than ever before," Lukashenko said in an address to the Belarusian citizens and parliament.

The president also accused his opponents of using "unfair methods" of involving the youth into politics.

