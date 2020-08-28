UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says No Russian Soldiers Crossed Into Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:36 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that not a single Russian soldier had crossed the border into Belarus and Minsk was handling the situation itself

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that not a single Russian soldier had crossed the border into Belarus and Minsk was handling the situation itself.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Russian tv that Russia had formed a reserve out of law enforcement officers to help Belarus if it needs help. The president stressed that this unit would only be used if extremists in Belarus went overboard.

"We established reserves with him [Russian president]. Not a single Russian soldier has crossed our border. We are handling this ourselves," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

The Belarusian president said Minsk and Moscow could use joint forces if there was any threat at the western border of their Union State.

"I said to [Putin]: let's think about what we can do. He said, We know what they want. And Putin has been through several stages of this, starting with the Chechen conflict, and he knows what happens with borders. And he and I made an agreement. We will handle this. But if they try something abroad, we would have to use a joint union of armed forces, on the basis of the Belarusian armed forces," Lukashenko said.

