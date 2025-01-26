Lukashenko says none of his sons want to take over as Belarus president

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday said that none of his three sons would want to take over from him, following rumours that he could be planning to hand over the presidency to them.

Speaking after casting his vote in an election that he is set to win, Lukashenko said his youngest son Nikolai "could not imagine in his worst dream" that he could be president and "none of my sons could".

The 70-year-old, who has been in charge for more than 30 years, said a "new generation" should come forward to lead the country and "probably there will be a new president" when his expected next term ends in 2030.

He said there could be "future presidents" among current regional governors, members of government or parliament.

But he said the job should not go to a woman.

"It's not a job for a woman. I'm totally against a woman doing this job. A woman can't be a dictator but we have quite a few men who could be leaders," he said.