Lukashenko Says Nuclear Warheads to Be Completely Moved to Belarus in 2023

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Russian nuclear warheads intended to be transferred to Belarus will be delivered to the republic before the end of the year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"Sites for the placement of nuclear weapons were completely ready a month ago.

Most of them (nuclear warheads) have been moved and are in Belarus. (They will be transferred) by the end of the year, for sure, but I think we will completely move the warheads that are intended for this much earlier," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.