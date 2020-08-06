KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that only Belarusian border guards will continue to protect the country's territorial integrity, adding that neither US nor French guards will carry out such duties.

"I have my border inside me, and only I will protect my border. Not Russians, in whatever form, not Americans, not the French. Only we will," Lukashenko said during an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon.

The president underlined that Ukraine would never be subject to attack from forces of any nationality that would be based in Belarus.

"He [Oleksandr Turchynov, who was acting president of Ukraine in 2014] raised the question. We have information that the Russians have deployed a unit ... in the south of Belarus than can strike Kiev from the north ... I interrupted him and said, Sasha, it will never happen that troops will attack Kiev from the territory of Belarus," Lukashenko remarked.