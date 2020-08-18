Lukashenko Says Opposition Created Coordination Council to Seize Power

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Belarusian opposition had created a coordination council to "lull" the security forces and seize power

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Belarusian opposition had created a coordination council to "lull" the security forces and seize power.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who previously ran for Belarusian presidency, and who is now in Lithuania, initiated the creation of a coordination council to ensure the transfer of power, stressing that she is ready for dialogue.

"The new element is an attempt to lull the authorities, especially the law enforcement: they say 'we are peaceful, we are nice, we no longer want confrontation'. This is not exactly true. This is a smokescreen. If you look behind it, you see what is happening," Lukashenko said during a meeting with members of the Security Council, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

According to the president, an opposition headquarters was created in the country for power transfer.

"They are giving us a different angle. They demand to hand over power to them, no less. We see it unequivocally: this is an attempt to seize power with all the ensuing consequences," Lukashenko said.

Commenting on the coordinating council created by the opposition, he said that the republic's authorities had enough measures to cool some hotheads.

"I would like to warn the members of this headquarters that we will take adequate measures, in strict compliance with the Constitution and the law. They provide for sufficient measures to calm some hot heads," Lukashenko said.