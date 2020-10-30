UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Organized Groups 'Bordering On Terrorist Ones' Emerged In Belarus - Belta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:10 PM

Lukashenko Says Organized Groups 'Bordering on Terrorist Ones' Emerged in Belarus - Belta

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that organized criminal groups "bordering on terrorist groups" had appeared in the country, state-run news agency Belta reported on Friday.

"In this situation, complacency and inertia are unacceptable. This will inevitably affect the efficiency of the police and will lead to the emergence of new problems," Lukasenko said during a meeting with the Interior Ministry.

