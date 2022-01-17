Lukashenko Says Over 30,000 Soldiers Concentrated In Neighboring Countries Near Border

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 02:11 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that over 30,000 soldiers, military equipment and weapons are concentrated in Poland and Baltic countries in border areas.

Lukashenko also said that Poland has requested NATO "to deploy a diverse system of logistic and technical support" near Belarus, adding that there is also a buildup of the Ukrainian military near the border with Belarus.

"That is, the dynamics are such that there is an increase in the military contingent on the southern borders of our country," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

