UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Plan To Destabilize Belarus Thwarted, String-Pullers Unmasked

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:55 PM

Lukashenko Says Plan to Destabilize Belarus Thwarted, String-Pullers Unmasked

The Belarusian government has thwarted a large-scale plan to destabilize the republic, it has even unmasked "string-pullers" living abroad, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Belarusian government has thwarted a large-scale plan to destabilize the republic, it has even unmasked "string-pullers" living abroad, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"As I have been following the situation over the past 24 hours, I see that certain forces have become more active, they try to destabilize the situation in the country. We have been long witnessing it.

We have managed to implement certain proactive steps and thwart a large-scale plan to destabilize Belarus this is neither a joke nor scaremongering and lead the country to some Maidan [2014 Ukraine protests]," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state news agency Belta.

"We have unmasked both local puppets and the string-pullers sitting outside Belarus," the Belarusian leader added.

Lukashenko expressed the belief that both Belarus was not in the focus of political interests of both the West and Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Lead Belarus Turkish Lira Government

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says Presidential Hopeful Babariko Detaine ..

3 minutes ago

Qureshi urges world community to 'demonstrate unit ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin on Bolton's Claims: Putin Not Playing Trum ..

3 minutes ago

UK Gov't Announces $1.2Bln Catch-Up Plan for Schoo ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Will Not Change Amendments to Constitution ..

7 minutes ago

Cyprus Tightens Migration, Asylum Policy Loopholes ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.