Lukashenko Says Plan to Destabilize Belarus Thwarted, String-Pullers Unmasked

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Belarusian government has thwarted a large-scale plan to destabilize the republic, it has even unmasked "string-pullers" living abroad, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"As I have been following the situation over the past 24 hours, I see that certain forces have become more active, they try to destabilize the situation in the country. We have been long witnessing it.

We have managed to implement certain proactive steps and thwart a large-scale plan to destabilize Belarus this is neither a joke nor scaremongering and lead the country to some Maidan [2014 Ukraine protests]," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state news agency Belta.

"We have unmasked both local puppets and the string-pullers sitting outside Belarus," the Belarusian leader added.

Lukashenko expressed the belief that both Belarus was not in the focus of political interests of both the West and Russia.