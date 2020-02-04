UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Plans To Meet Putin On February 7

Tue 04th February 2020

Lukashenko Says Plans to Meet Putin on February 7

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he planned to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 7

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he planned to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 7.

"We will meet with President Putin, most likely, on February 7," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run Belta news agency.

