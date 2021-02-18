UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Plans To Meet With Medvedev During Visit To Russia

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 02:25 PM

Lukashenko Says Plans to Meet With Medvedev During Visit to Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that he was planning to meet with Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev during the upcoming visit to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that he was planning to meet with Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev during the upcoming visit to Russia.

Lukashenko said earlier in the day he was planning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of February.

"I think I will meet with Medevedev, too. We have agreed to meet. And we will discuss the most pressing issues. There are some important topics, such as ensuring the defense and security of our state," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

