Lukashenko Says Plans To Meet With Putin In Near Future To Discuss Wagner Group

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Lukashenko Says Plans to Meet With Putin in Near Future to Discuss Wagner Group

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he intended to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss the Wagner Group private military company.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, is not in Belarus, but in St.

Petersburg.

"I intend to meet him (Putin) in the near future," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency, adding that issues related to the Wagner Group will be discussed.

