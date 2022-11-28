Lukashenko Says Plans to Soon Discuss Cooperation With Russia With Putin

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he plans, among other things, to discuss bureaucratic issues hindering cooperation with Russia in the near future at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We see that all the problems that are developing in the economy today ” both in Belarus and in Russia ” are surmountable, we are trying to overcome them. There are certain inhibitions, unfortunately, bureaucratic ones. We will talk about this, it concerns.

.. in general, our cooperation with Russia. We will meet with the Russian president in the near future. We will discuss these issues," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president stressed that if some minor issues are solved, the countries will be able to make significant progress in terms of import substitution.

"This is the most important thing for us now. This year has already shown that we can handle it. It just takes a little time, but we will manage," Lukashenko said.