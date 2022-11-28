UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Plans To Soon Discuss Cooperation With Russia With Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Lukashenko Says Plans to Soon Discuss Cooperation With Russia With Putin

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he plans, among other things, to discuss bureaucratic issues hindering cooperation with Russia in the near future at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We see that all the problems that are developing in the economy today ” both in Belarus and in Russia ” are surmountable, we are trying to overcome them. There are certain inhibitions, unfortunately, bureaucratic ones. We will talk about this, it concerns.

.. in general, our cooperation with Russia. We will meet with the Russian president in the near future. We will discuss these issues," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president stressed that if some minor issues are solved, the countries will be able to make significant progress in terms of import substitution.

"This is the most important thing for us now. This year has already shown that we can handle it. It just takes a little time, but we will manage," Lukashenko said.

Related Topics

Import Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Belarus All

Recent Stories

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan â€” Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan â€” Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

13 minutes ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches awareness campaign on digit ..

Dubai Customs launches awareness campaign on digital services for passengers

25 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights Broad Part ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights Broad Partnership with the People of Bal ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.