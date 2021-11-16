Lukashenko Says Plans to Talk to Putin on November 16 - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he plans to have a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the migration crisis, and does not rule out the possibility of asking for assistance without involving Moscow.

"If we need today any military, technical, or defense help, - and it is our common border, of the Union State, - say it.

I will talk to the Russian president and ask him to join and, if needed, to render the corresponding assistance, without involving them (Russia) in this refugee crisis. Because you see that these scoundrels of the collective West are shifting all the responsibility to Russia, which yet has nothing to do with it," Lukashenko told the Belarusian Belta news agency.

The Belarusian leader said that he plans to talk with Putin on Tuesday, according to Belta.