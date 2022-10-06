Lukashenko Says Poland Long Agreed With US on Deployment of Nuclear Arsenals

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Poland had long ago agreed with the United States on the deployment of nuclear weapons arsenals on its territory

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Poland had long ago agreed with the United States on the deployment of nuclear weapons arsenals on its territory.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda told Gazeta Polska that the absence of nuclear weapons in his country was a problem, and the issue of deploying US nuclear weapons in Poland was open. At the same time, he believes that Poland could take part in the Nuclear Sharing program. Under this program, European NATO states host and store US nuclear weapons.

"Yesterday, Duda said... They agreed with the Americans a long time ago that the arsenals would be in Poland. What does it mean? That we are really facing an attack with tactical nuclear weapons. We need to take measures, we don't have it," Lukashenko said.

At the same time, the Belarusian president said that he had already discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the topic of a possible deployment of US nuclear weapons in Poland.