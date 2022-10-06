UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Poland Long Agreed With US On Deployment Of Nuclear Arsenals

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Lukashenko Says Poland Long Agreed With US on Deployment of Nuclear Arsenals

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Poland had long ago agreed with the United States on the deployment of nuclear weapons arsenals on its territory

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Poland had long ago agreed with the United States on the deployment of nuclear weapons arsenals on its territory.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda told Gazeta Polska that the absence of nuclear weapons in his country was a problem, and the issue of deploying US nuclear weapons in Poland was open. At the same time, he believes that Poland could take part in the Nuclear Sharing program. Under this program, European NATO states host and store US nuclear weapons.

"Yesterday, Duda said... They agreed with the Americans a long time ago that the arsenals would be in Poland. What does it mean? That we are really facing an attack with tactical nuclear weapons. We need to take measures, we don't have it," Lukashenko said.

At the same time, the Belarusian president said that he had already discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the topic of a possible deployment of US nuclear weapons in Poland.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Same Poland United States

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Nursery Shooting in Thailand Rises ..

Death Toll From Nursery Shooting in Thailand Rises to 38 - National Police

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court says it will entertain PTI M ..

Islamabad High Court says it will entertain PTI MNAs' plea if they assure their ..

1 minute ago
 US Detains 2 Russian Citizens Who Sailed to Remote ..

US Detains 2 Russian Citizens Who Sailed to Remote Alaskan Island - Reports

1 minute ago
 Russia Uses Negotiations to Contain Elements of In ..

Russia Uses Negotiations to Contain Elements of Instability It Created - Zelensk ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of inhuman trea ..

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of inhuman treatment to under arrest accused

29 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 7 Iranian Officials Over Crackdown on ..

US Sanctions 7 Iranian Officials Over Crackdown on Protests - Treasury

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.