Lukashenko Says Poland Ready to Deploy Troops Near Belarus Border in 2-3 Hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Poland is able to deploy troops near its border with Belarus in just a few hours, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"They (Poland) have withdrawn their troops up to hundreds of kilometers from the border, and are re-equipping with the most modern NATO weapons.

At the X moment, they will transfer their troops within two to three hours again to the border, to the positions where they should be," Lukashenko told government and military officials during a meeting.