Lukashenko Says Poland, UK, Czech Republic Are Behind Protests in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that Poland, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic were behind the protests that rocked Belarus after the presidential election.

According to preliminary results of the election, revealed by the Central Election Commission, Lukashenko secured 80.23 percent of votes, followed by opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya with 9.90 percent.

"To be honest, I feel touched when people come [to polling places] with little kids. You see, this is a feast. Some people wanted to spoil the feast. We have noticed them, they were shining bright this night. We have ... registered calls from abroad. There were calls from Poland, the UK and the Czech Republic, they were manipulating our sheep, who do not understand what to do and are manipulated," Lukashenko told Commonwealth of Independent States Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev.