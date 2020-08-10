UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Poland, UK, Czech Republic Are Behind Protests In Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Lukashenko Says Poland, UK, Czech Republic Are Behind Protests in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that Poland, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic were behind the protests that rocked Belarus after the presidential election.

According to preliminary results of the election, revealed by the Central Election Commission, Lukashenko secured 80.23 percent of votes, followed by opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya with 9.90 percent.

"To be honest, I feel touched when people come [to polling places] with little kids. You see, this is a feast. Some people wanted to spoil the feast. We have noticed them, they were shining bright this night. We have ... registered calls from abroad. There were calls from Poland, the UK and the Czech Republic, they were manipulating our sheep, who do not understand what to do and are manipulated," Lukashenko told Commonwealth of Independent States Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan United Kingdom Belarus Poland Czech Republic From Opposition

Recent Stories

Business activities resume as lockdown ends today

13 minutes ago

COVID-19 with new and green technology, says Asian ..

12 seconds ago

S. Korea's 5G subscribers top 7 million in June: d ..

13 seconds ago

3.13% surplus witnessed in Pak-Italy trade: State ..

15 seconds ago

Galadari Brothers provide free air tickets to 200 ..

17 seconds ago

AJK President underlines to President-elect UNGA t ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.