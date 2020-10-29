Lukashenko Says Poland Wants Whole Belarus But Will No Way Succeed

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Thursday that the authorities should remain vigilant, as Poland "needs whole Belarus,"

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Thursday that the authorities should remain vigilant, as Poland "needs whole Belarus,"

"We cannot relax, as Poland needs whole Belarus, but you know they will not succeed even if all the NATO member states enter Belarus, they will not succeed even if we are alone.

We can all die for our country, God forbid. They should be aware of it," Lukashenko told his aides, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.