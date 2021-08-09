UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Political Relations Between Minsk, Kiev Currently At Lowest Point

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:18 PM

Lukashenko Says Political Relations Between Minsk, Kiev Currently at Lowest Point

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Monday that political relations between Minsk and Kiev are currently at the lowest point, unlike the economic cooperation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Monday that political relations between Minsk and Kiev are currently at the lowest point, unlike the economic cooperation.

"The Belarusian-Ukrainian political relations are at the lowest point, which cannot be said about our economic relations yet.

You are aware of the reasons ... However, we still maintain dialogue," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.

Related Topics

Minsk Kiev

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical assault

9 minutes ago
 Putin Wishes Success to Russian Paralympic Team in ..

Putin Wishes Success to Russian Paralympic Team in Tokyo

2 minutes ago
 62 profiteers fined in faisalabad

62 profiteers fined in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Bureau Wants to Put Yanu ..

Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Bureau Wants to Put Yanukovych, Son on Interpol Wanted ..

2 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz is out of The Hundred due to back niggl ..

Wahab Riaz is out of The Hundred due to back niggle

15 minutes ago
 Russian tourists fly in to Egypt's Red Sea resorts ..

Russian tourists fly in to Egypt's Red Sea resorts after 6-year ban

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.