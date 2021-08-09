Lukashenko Says Political Relations Between Minsk, Kiev Currently at Lowest Point

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Monday that political relations between Minsk and Kiev are currently at the lowest point, unlike the economic cooperation

"The Belarusian-Ukrainian political relations are at the lowest point, which cannot be said about our economic relations yet.

You are aware of the reasons ... However, we still maintain dialogue," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.