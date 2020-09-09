Lukashenko Says Portion of Alleged Berlin-Warsaw Talks About Navalny Not Released Yet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) According to a Russian interviewer, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that a portion of the recording of the allegedly intercepted Berlin-Warsaw phone conversation about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny had not been published yet, adding he had provided this recording to the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

Last week, Belarusian state-run media released a recording of the alleged conversation about Navalny, who currently undergoes treatment in a hospital in Berlin.

The recording, allegedly intercepted by Minsk, was qualified as fake by the German government.

"I cannot provide the original quote, but I will tell you the essence. He [Lukasheko] said: 'We have all this conversation, do you want to listen?' We said we certainly wanted! He told us: 'Then ask the head of Russia's FSB, he will let you listen to it, as I have given him the recording ... You cannot even imagine what kind of information we have!" journalist Roman Babayan, who interviewed Lukashenko on Tuesday, said, as aired by the Moscow Talks radio station.