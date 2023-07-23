Open Menu

Lukashenko Says Possible Polish Annexation Of Western Ukraine Unacceptable

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 03:20 PM

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that the transfer of western Ukraine to Poland would be an unacceptable scenario for Minsk and pledged to help the region if it asks for assistance.

"The secession of western Ukraine, the fragmentation of Ukraine and the transfer of land to Poland are unacceptable. And if the population of western Ukraine needs this, we will, of course, support them. I ask that you discuss and think through this issue.

Naturally, I would like you to support us in this regard," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belarusian state-run Belta news agency during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Belarusian leader added that the plans to admit Ukraine to NATO "in parts" is a disguise to annex territories in western Ukraine.

"This is a payment for the active participation of Poles in this operation against Russian troops. The Americans support it," Lukashenko argued.

