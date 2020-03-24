(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) As summits across the world get canceled or go virtual amid the coronavirus outbreak, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that preparations are underway for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Minsk.

"Please tell my friend, Chinese President Xi Jinping, that we are looking forward to seeing him in Belarus," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Cui Qiming, as quoted by Belta news agency.

According to the president, the sides are currently working on the visit.

"We still have time to prepare for it, so that it will be filled with events necessary for the two countries," he stated.

Lukashenko added that Belarus was taking measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak based on China's experience. He thanked Beijing for "generously" sharing its expertise with Belarusian counterparts. The president noted that, despite a big number of the Chinese coming to study or work in Belarus, none of imported COVID-19 cases had originated from China.

As of Monday, Belarus has had a total of 81 COVID-19 cases.