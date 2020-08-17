Lukashenko Says Presidential Election May Be Held After Belarus Adopts New Constitution

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday a presidential election may be held in Belarus after the country adopted a new constitution at a referendum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday a presidential election may be held in Belarus after the country adopted a new constitution at a referendum.

"We need to adopt a new constitution, which you wanted and those who prefer alternatives would be okay with. It should be adopted at a referendum because we adopted the previous constitution at a referendum, and if you want, there should be elections based on the new constitution parliamentary, presidential, municipal," Lukashenko said at a meeting with workers at MZKT vehicle plant, as aired by Belarus 24 broadcaster.

Belarus has seen a wave of protests since the presidential election held on August 9.

According to official results, Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote. The Belarusian opposition refused to recognize the results, and people took to the streets demanding a new election.

Police used force during the first several days of the protests, firing tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. More than 6,700 people were detained, according to the Belarusian Interior Ministry. So far, there was one confirmed fatality during the protest in the capital city of Minsk, while hundreds of people including more than 120 police officers have sustained injuries.