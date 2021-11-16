UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:59 PM

Lukashenko Says Proposed to Merkel Ways to Solve Migration Crisis - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he proposed to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel ways to solve the migration crisis, the state-run Belta news agency reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he proposed to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel ways to solve the migration crisis, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

According to Belta, Lukashenko and Merkel discussed the situation at the Belarus-Poland border during the phone conversation on Monday and agreed not to announce specific details yet.

Merkel took time to discuss Lukashenko's proposal with the EU member states, Belta continued. The Belarusian president and the acting chancellor are expected to hold another phone conversation later on.

When commenting on the border situation, Lukashenko also said that the main thing is to defend the country and avoid clashes.

