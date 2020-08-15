UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Putin Agreed To Help Safeguard Security In Belarus If Asked

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin promised on Saturday to help Belarus safeguard its security if asked to, his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, said.

Lukashenko said he had held a "long, detailed" conversation on security with Putin.

He said Belarus was entitled to Russia's military assistance under the CSTO and Unity State treaties.

"So I and he agreed that we will receive comprehensive assistance in ensuring Belarus' security whenever we request it," the Belarusian president was quoted as saying by the state news agency Belta.

