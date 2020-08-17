Lukashenko Says Putin Agrees There Is Some Reason Behind Events in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin also believed that the turmoil that emerged in Belarus after the election was no accident

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin also believed that the turmoil that emerged in Belarus after the election was no accident.

"They have provoked this situation, they have forced us to task our military with implementing some domestic action.

Who can guarantee that the forces that are being drawn here from abroad do not care about us? Well, Putin and I both believe that this turmoil has some definite reason behind," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.