UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Putin Agrees There Is Some Reason Behind Events In Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Lukashenko Says Putin Agrees There Is Some Reason Behind Events in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin also believed that the turmoil that emerged in Belarus after the election was no accident

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin also believed that the turmoil that emerged in Belarus after the election was no accident.

"They have provoked this situation, they have forced us to task our military with implementing some domestic action.

Who can guarantee that the forces that are being drawn here from abroad do not care about us? Well, Putin and I both believe that this turmoil has some definite reason behind," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Related Topics

Election Accident Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus From

Recent Stories

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

1 minute ago

Chief Secretary takes notice of boat drowning at K ..

2 minutes ago

Rs20 million allocated for OPF Greens' development ..

2 minutes ago

Aisam to leave for America to feature in US open

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns bureaucrats promotio ..

2 minutes ago

Government College Women University holds symposiu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.