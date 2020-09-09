UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Putin Approved Of Minsk Supporting Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 04:51 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved of Minsk supporting Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on many issues, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin approved of Minsk supporting Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on many issues, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

In an interview with Russian media, Lukashenko complained that amid anti-government protests in Belarus "even Zelenskyy" is now seeking to preach him, despite the fact that the Belarusian leader "strongly supported" the political novice.

"And this [support] was approved by Putin ... Yes, on many issues... He said: support him there, support him, he is young and inexperienced, talk to him in a fatherly way," Lukashenko said, citing the Russian president.

