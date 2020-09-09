Russian President Vladimir Putin approved of Minsk supporting Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on many issues, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said

In an interview with Russian media, Lukashenko complained that amid anti-government protests in Belarus "even Zelenskyy" is now seeking to preach him, despite the fact that the Belarusian leader "strongly supported" the political novice.

"And this [support] was approved by Putin ... Yes, on many issues... He said: support him there, support him, he is young and inexperienced, talk to him in a fatherly way," Lukashenko said, citing the Russian president.