Lukashenko Says Putin Expected to Visit Minsk in Late June

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit Minsk for the closing ceremony of the European Games on June 30 in the Belarusian capital.

"As we agreed with the Russian president, you'll have a look at the work of our joint group, which works on the problematic issues of our relations, and give your assessment before we meet with Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin]," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Minsk.

"According to agreed schedule, we are meeting after the meeting of the heads of governments, then he [Putin] plans to attend the closing ceremony of the European games, we will meet and will discuss this and other subjects," the Belarusian leader added.

