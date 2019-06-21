UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Putin Expected To Visit Minsk In Late June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:12 PM

Lukashenko Says Putin Expected to Visit Minsk in Late June

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit Minsk for the closing ceremony of the European Games on June 30 in the Belarusian capital

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit Minsk for the closing ceremony of the European Games on June 30 in the Belarusian capital.

"As we agreed with the Russian president, you'll have a look at the work of our joint group, which works on the problematic issues of our relations, and give your assessment before we meet with Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin]," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Minsk.

"According to agreed schedule, we are meeting after the meeting of the heads of governments, then he [Putin] plans to attend the closing ceremony of the European games, we will meet and will discuss this and other subjects," the Belarusian leader added.

(Belarus and Russia - Ed.) . that we are just meeting after the government meeting (Lukashenko and Medvedev - ed.), then he plans to come to the closing, we will meet and talk on this topic and various others, "said Lukashenko on Friday in Minsk during a meeting with the Prime Minister th Dmitry Medvedev.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus June Government

Recent Stories

Sanitary workers to go on broom down strike in Raw ..

23 minutes ago

Lahore Developement Authority asks Punjab Safe Cit ..

1 minute ago

MSF Sounds Alarm Over Disastrous Health Situation ..

1 minute ago

Protests in Algeria Carry Berber Flags in Defiance ..

1 minute ago

Belarus, Russia to Coordinate All Integration Road ..

1 minute ago

Global Task Force Develops Rules for Crypto-Curren ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.